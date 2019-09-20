Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Downgraded to Neutral at Compass Point

Compass Point downgraded shares of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Compass Point currently has $17.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AINV. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Apollo Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. National Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Investment in a research note on Monday, May 20th. TheStreet raised Apollo Investment from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Apollo Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.43.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

NASDAQ:AINV opened at $16.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Apollo Investment has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $17.00.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $66.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.60 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 31.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.98%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Apollo Investment by 7.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,037,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,189,000 after purchasing an additional 135,636 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Apollo Investment by 9.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 568,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 49,612 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Apollo Investment by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 35,372 shares during the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP raised its position in Apollo Investment by 74.4% in the first quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 363,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Apollo Investment in the second quarter valued at about $4,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.