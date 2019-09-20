Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Releases FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) updated its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.417-1.445 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.Apogee Enterprises also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.00-3.20 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Apogee Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.33.

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $42.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.05. Apogee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $46.70.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $357.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

