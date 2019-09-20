APIS (APIS) Trading Down 17.6% Over Last Week

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. APIS has a market capitalization of $5.51 million and approximately $41,811.00 worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APIS token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bit-Z and IDAX. In the last week, APIS has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00019219 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC.

APIS Token Profile

APIS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 9,520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,962,097,230 tokens. The official website for APIS is apisplatform.io . APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official . APIS’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform

Buying and Selling APIS

APIS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Bit-Z and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

