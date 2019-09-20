Analyzing Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) & CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU)

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) and CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Pampa Energia and CENT PUERTO S A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pampa Energia 0 3 2 0 2.40 CENT PUERTO S A/S 1 2 0 0 1.67

Pampa Energia presently has a consensus price target of $42.50, suggesting a potential upside of 163.98%. CENT PUERTO S A/S has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 126.59%. Given Pampa Energia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pampa Energia is more favorable than CENT PUERTO S A/S.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.9% of Pampa Energia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of CENT PUERTO S A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pampa Energia and CENT PUERTO S A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pampa Energia 16.83% 16.83% 4.92% CENT PUERTO S A/S 20.64% 13.79% 7.57%

Volatility and Risk

Pampa Energia has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CENT PUERTO S A/S has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pampa Energia and CENT PUERTO S A/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pampa Energia $3.21 billion 0.35 $299.44 million ($1.53) -10.52 CENT PUERTO S A/S $506.42 million 0.99 $621.95 million $4.07 0.81

CENT PUERTO S A/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pampa Energia. Pampa Energia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CENT PUERTO S A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CENT PUERTO S A/S beats Pampa Energia on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pampa Energia Company Profile

Pampa Energía S.A., an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm. As of December 31, 2017, it had an electricity generation installed capacity of approximately 3,756 megawatts; 3 million electricity distribution customers in the northern region of the City of Buenos Aires and northwest of the greater Buenos Aires area; and 20,718 kilometers of high voltage transmission lines. The company is also involved in the exploration and production, and refining and distribution of oil and gas in Argentina, Venezuela, and Ecuador. In addition, it offers petrochemicals, such as intermediate gasoline products, aromatic solvents, hexane and other hydrogenated paraffinic solvents, and propellants for the cosmetic industry; and monomer styrene, and rubber and polymer products from natural gas, virgin naphtha, propane, and other supplies. As of December 31, 2017, the company had combined crude oil and natural gas proved reserves of approximately 167.1 million barrels of oil equivalent; one fully owned refinery with an installed capacity of approximately 30.2 thousand barrels per day; two storage plants with a capacity of approximately 1.2 million barrels; one lubricant plant; and three fully-owned petrochemical plants. It also operated a network of 250 gas stations. The company was formerly known as Pampa Holding S.A. and changed its name to Pampa Energía S.A. in September 2008. Pampa Energía S.A. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

CENT PUERTO S A/S Company Profile

Central Puerto S.A. generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants and one hydroelectric generation plant with an installed capacity of 3,663 MW. It also operates a wind farm Achiras I with an installed capacity of 48 megawatts, as well as produces steam. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

