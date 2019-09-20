Analysts Set BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Price Target at $6.20

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.20.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BDSI. BidaskClub raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 157,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $752,877.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,874,637 shares in the company, valued at $8,979,511.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 90,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $398,199.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,031,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,919,224.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,370,781 over the last three months. 8.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the second quarter worth approximately $1,860,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 125.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 333,209 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 185,200 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,358,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 967.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 274,282 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 248,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 73.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 293,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 123,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

BDSI stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.60. 2,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,928. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $5.37. The company has a market cap of $414.48 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average is $4.53.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 34.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $29.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

