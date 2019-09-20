Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) General Counsel Jason B. Shandell Sells 7,340 Shares

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 7,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $156,488.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 147,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,235.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jason B. Shandell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Wednesday, July 10th, Jason B. Shandell sold 6,615 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $134,350.65.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $20.73. The stock had a trading volume of 733,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,703. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average of $21.05. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.83 million, a P/E ratio of 98.71 and a beta of 1.17.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 220,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 16,692 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 52,407.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 254,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 47.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. TheStreet raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.