AMLT (AMLT) Price Up 3.6% This Week

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. One AMLT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AMLT has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. AMLT has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and $1,276.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AMLT Token Profile

AMLT’s launch date was November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 239,762,623 tokens. AMLT’s official website is amlt.coinfirm.io . AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token

Buying and Selling AMLT

AMLT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

