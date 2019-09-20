American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 839,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,925,000 after buying an additional 136,789 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after buying an additional 43,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 294,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,353,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. 64.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AFG. Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Buckingham Research raised American Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 3,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $391,652.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,268.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 117,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.11, for a total value of $12,180,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,902 shares of company stock valued at $13,425,856. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFG traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.86. 7,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. American Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $84.18 and a twelve month high of $114.65. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.97.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

