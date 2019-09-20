Altapacific Bancor (OTCMKTS:ABNK) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.72

Altapacific Bancor (OTCMKTS:ABNK)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.72 and traded as low as $15.02. Altapacific Bancor shares last traded at $15.02, with a volume of 4,305 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Altapacific Bancor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $88.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.73.

Altapacific Bancor (OTCMKTS:ABNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.99 million during the quarter.

About Altapacific Bancor (OTCMKTS:ABNK)

AltaPacific Bancorp operates as the holding company for AltaPacific Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in California. It offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, attorney client trust accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

