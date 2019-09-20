Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) Insider Alison Moore Sells 48,827 Shares

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) insider Alison Moore sold 48,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $1,567,834.97.

Alison Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 30th, Alison Moore sold 48,827 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $1,437,466.88.

ALLO stock opened at $32.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97. The company has a quick ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 13.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.97. Allogene Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $35.55.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.06. As a group, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics Inc will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,782,000. Bainco International Investors increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 355,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,214,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALLO. Guggenheim began coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.10.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

