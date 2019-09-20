Algorand (ALGO) Price Hits $0.32

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00003156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, CoinEx and BitMax. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $115.55 million and $40.51 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00210146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.26 or 0.01211013 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00093641 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00018038 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020875 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand’s total supply is 2,890,951,178 coins and its circulating supply is 359,679,335 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation

Buying and Selling Algorand

Algorand can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

