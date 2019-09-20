Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Given Buy Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) in a report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.44.
NASDAQ:ALXN traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.32. 1,859,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818,984. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.53. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $92.56 and a 12 month high of $141.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.78, for a total value of $597,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,873.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 355.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.
About Alexion Pharmaceuticals
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.
