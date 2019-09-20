Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Given Buy Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) in a report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.44.

NASDAQ:ALXN traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.32. 1,859,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818,984. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.53. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $92.56 and a 12 month high of $141.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 29.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.78, for a total value of $597,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,873.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 355.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

