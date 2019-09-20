Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) Downgraded to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has $20.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ALDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Alder Biopharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Svb Leerink started coverage on Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alder Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.61.

ALDR opened at $18.66 on Monday. Alder Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a current ratio of 8.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $11.56.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.27. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alder Biopharmaceuticals will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. L. Smith sold 32,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $603,504.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at $516,301.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALDR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 236.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $167,000.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The company's lead product candidate is eptinezumab, a monoclonal antibody (mAb) inhibiting calcitonin gene-related peptide, which is in the late-stage clinical development for the prevention of migraine.

