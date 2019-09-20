Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Shares Down 2.1%

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) traded down 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $132.44 and last traded at $132.44, 257 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.30.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.06 and its 200 day moving average is $136.48.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Airbus stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 969,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,192,000.

About Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF)

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

