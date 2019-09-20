Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €134.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been given a €134.00 ($155.81) price objective by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s previous close.

AIR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group set a €153.00 ($177.91) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Airbus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €135.13 ($157.12).

Shares of AIR stock traded down €3.86 ($4.49) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €120.22 ($139.79). The stock had a trading volume of 1,774,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The company has a 50 day moving average of €124.75. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a one year high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

