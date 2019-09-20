Aimmune Therapeutics’ (AIMT) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) in a research report released on Monday. They currently have a $79.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AIMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aimmune Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Aimmune Therapeutics to a positive rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Aimmune Therapeutics to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.13.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMT opened at $22.50 on Monday. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average of $20.78.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 81.7% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 336.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

