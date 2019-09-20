AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target Raised to $80.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AGCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a $88.00 target price on shares of AGCO and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens began coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of AGCO from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of AGCO from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of AGCO to a positive rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGCO currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.73.

AGCO stock opened at $77.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.46. AGCO has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $80.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.29.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.23. AGCO had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AGCO will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 10,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $705,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,452,333.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin Richenhagen sold 45,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $3,471,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 447,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,506,033.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,977 shares of company stock worth $5,761,368. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,076,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,315,000 after acquiring an additional 181,070 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 30,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in AGCO by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 9,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

