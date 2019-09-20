AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Shares Down 22.4%

AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) fell 22.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.28, 1,159,938 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 440% from the average session volume of 215,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEZS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AEterna Zentaris in a report on Thursday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded AEterna Zentaris from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AEterna Zentaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.17.

The firm has a market cap of $27.77 million, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average of $3.10.

AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. AEterna Zentaris had a negative return on equity of 1,428.66% and a negative net margin of 536.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AJO LP bought a new stake in AEterna Zentaris during the 1st quarter valued at $1,031,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AEterna Zentaris by 271.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 167,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 122,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in AEterna Zentaris during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in AEterna Zentaris during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

