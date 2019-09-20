Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Trading Down 5%

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) traded down 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.15 and last traded at $21.64, 1,155,189 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 48% from the average session volume of 780,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.79.

Several research analysts have commented on AERI shares. ValuEngine raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $56.00 target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.47.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.07. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.52% and a negative net margin of 478.81%. The company had revenue of $15.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Foresite Capital Management Ii bought 189,555 shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.43 per share, for a total transaction of $4,630,828.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vicente Anido, Jr. bought 26,250 shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.01 per share, for a total transaction of $499,012.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,718,945.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 562,698 shares of company stock worth $13,088,866 over the last quarter. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2,330.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 497.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

