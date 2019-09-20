aelf Reaches Market Cap of $44.40 Million (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One aelf token can now be bought for approximately $0.0831 or 0.00000816 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, Koinex, Gate.io and Hotbit. In the last week, aelf has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. aelf has a total market capitalization of $44.40 million and approximately $9.76 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00208565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $122.86 or 0.01205538 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00092739 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00017586 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00020690 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 534,480,100 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.io . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain

aelf Token Trading

aelf can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gate.io, Huobi, CoinTiger, Tokenomy, DDEX, BCEX, IDEX, Binance, Bancor Network, ABCC, Kucoin, OKEx, AirSwap, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, Bithumb, GOPAX, Koinex, Hotbit, BigONE and Allbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

