Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.53

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.53 and traded as low as $1.36. Aehr Test Systems shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 371 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.53.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.35% and a negative net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $56,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,015 shares in the company, valued at $754,041.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEHR. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 192.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 673,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 443,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 14.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $445,000. Institutional investors own 26.87% of the company’s stock.

About Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry worldwide. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

