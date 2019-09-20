Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.53

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.53 and traded as low as $1.36. Aehr Test Systems shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 371 shares traded.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.53.
Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.35% and a negative net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 million during the quarter.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEHR. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 192.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 673,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 443,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 14.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $445,000. Institutional investors own 26.87% of the company’s stock.
About Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)
Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry worldwide. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.
