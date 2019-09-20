Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,821 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aecom were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACM. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aecom during the second quarter worth $224,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Aecom by 3.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,105,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,838,000 after buying an additional 34,789 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Aecom during the second quarter valued at $271,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in Aecom by 28.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 84,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Aecom by 114.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 65,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 34,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Aecom alerts:

NYSE ACM traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $37.81. The stock had a trading volume of 361,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,820. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Aecom has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.74.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). Aecom had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Aecom will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Aecom from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered Aecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus raised Aecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on Aecom in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Aecom from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Aecom Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aecom (NYSE:ACM).

Receive News & Ratings for Aecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.