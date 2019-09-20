Advanz Pharma (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanz Pharma (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advanz Pharma Corp. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It operates primarily in Bridgetown, Barbados; London, England and Mumbai, through its subsidiaries. Advanz Pharma Corp., formerly known as Concordia International Corp., is based in LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Advanz Pharma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

OTCMKTS:CXRXF opened at $13.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $769.96 million, a P/E ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.53. Advanz Pharma has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $34.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Advanz Pharma (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $131.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.00 million. Advanz Pharma had a net margin of 322.43% and a negative return on equity of 60.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanz Pharma will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

ADVANZ PHARMA Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products. The company operates through two segments, Concordia International and Concordia North America. The Concordia International segment owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products to wholesalers, hospitals, and pharmacies.

