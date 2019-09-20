Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) Insider Sells $24,356.83 in Stock

Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) insider Elsas Andrea Van sold 18,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $24,356.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 521,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,938.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ ADRO opened at $1.22 on Friday. Aduro BioTech Inc has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $7.64. The company has a market capitalization of $103.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 8.45 and a quick ratio of 8.45.

Get Aduro BioTech alerts:

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 624.51% and a negative return on equity of 68.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 million. On average, research analysts expect that Aduro BioTech Inc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,225,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 220,010 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 6.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,070,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 239,298 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,517,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 55,261 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 56.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,812,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 653,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 196.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,414,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 937,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

ADRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Aduro BioTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.01.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Aduro BioTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aduro BioTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.