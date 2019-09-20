Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given a $325.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $325.00 price objective on Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) in a research report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Adobe from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity set a $320.00 price target on Adobe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Adobe from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $302.65.

Shares of ADBE traded down $3.35 on Tuesday, hitting $277.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,362,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,865. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $286.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.75. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $204.95 and a fifty-two week high of $313.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.08. Adobe had a return on equity of 30.90% and a net margin of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total value of $859,115.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 13,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.96, for a total value of $3,999,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,627 shares of company stock worth $7,471,484. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Adobe by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Adobe by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 103 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

