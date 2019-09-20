ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Director Acquires $62,500,000.00 in Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 1,562,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $62,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,580,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,059. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.00. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $44.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.08. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 70.97% and a negative net margin of 101.45%. The firm had revenue of $83.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Svb Leerink upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

