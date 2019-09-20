Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.14

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.14 and traded as high as $8.41. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund shares last traded at $8.39, with a volume of 132,605 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 38,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 44,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter.

