Aberdeen Emerging Markets Invstmt (LON:AEMC) Shares Down 0.3%

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Invstmt Co Ltd (LON:AEMC) shares were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 586 ($7.66) and last traded at GBX 584 ($7.63), approximately 7,524 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 20,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 586 ($7.66).

The stock has a market capitalization of $268.44 million and a P/E ratio of -253.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 590.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 502.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a GBX 5.25 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Invstmt’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.13%.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited is a close-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Aberdeen Emerging Capital Limited. The fund invests both directly and through other funds in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe, with a focus on Asia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

