839,600 Shares in SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 839,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,862,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.63% of SVMK at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVMK. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SVMK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in SVMK by 3,055.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in SVMK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SVMK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in SVMK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $783,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 108,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $1,836,957.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,772,639 shares of company stock valued at $75,901,324. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SVMK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of SVMK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of SVMK in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.88.

Shares of SVMK stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $18.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,562. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.02. SVMK Inc has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $75.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.72 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 59.16% and a negative return on equity of 25.79%. SVMK’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SVMK Inc will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

