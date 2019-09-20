7,831 Shares in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Mongodb in the second quarter worth about $297,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mongodb in the second quarter worth about $206,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Mongodb in the second quarter worth about $6,803,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Mongodb in the first quarter worth about $82,626,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mongodb in the second quarter worth about $578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mongodb alerts:

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 128,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $18,939,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total value of $250,447.08. In the last three months, insiders sold 233,620 shares of company stock valued at $34,095,234. 40.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDB has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC set a $184.00 price target on shares of Mongodb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Mongodb from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Mongodb from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Mongodb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mongodb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.57.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.38. The stock had a trading volume of 16,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,338. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.88 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.27. Mongodb Inc has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $184.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.70 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 36.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mongodb Inc will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mongodb Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Mongodb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongodb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.