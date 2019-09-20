1,800 Shares in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) Acquired by NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 15.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 85.9% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 1,237.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 2,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,978.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dilek Marsh sold 1,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total transaction of $126,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,376,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $829,730 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $145.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barrington Research set a $145.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

Shares of LOPE stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.46. 9,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,070. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 12 month low of $90.67 and a 12 month high of $132.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $174.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

