17,590 Shares in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Purchased by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Separately, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Get Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN IAF traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.22. 900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,682. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.13.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

About Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.