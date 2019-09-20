130,284 Shares in Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 130,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Primo Water by 0.5% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 2,858,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,195,000 after buying an additional 13,459 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Primo Water by 9.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,916,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,456,000 after buying an additional 165,708 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Primo Water by 24.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,527,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,612,000 after buying an additional 304,083 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Primo Water by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,257,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,619,000 after buying an additional 44,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC boosted its stake in Primo Water by 20.3% during the first quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 727,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,244,000 after buying an additional 122,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRMW traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $13.03. The stock had a trading volume of 65,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,867. Primo Water Co. has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $509.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan E. Cates bought 5,000 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.23 per share, for a total transaction of $61,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,278.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 6,459 shares of company stock worth $77,820 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRMW. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Northland Securities set a $17.00 target price on shares of Primo Water and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW).

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.