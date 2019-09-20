126,551 Shares in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 126,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $17,855,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 275.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 883.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 41.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at $95,000.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Several analysts have commented on ARE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, GMP Securities restated an “average” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.36.

In other news, Director James P. Cain sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total transaction of $62,919.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,208.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jennifer Banks sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $279,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,379,068.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 91,183 shares of company stock worth $13,344,360 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.92. 2,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 52-week low of $109.04 and a 52-week high of $154.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.50 and its 200-day moving average is $144.82.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($1.04). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $373.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.