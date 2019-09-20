$0.56 EPS Expected for Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:CQP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:CQP) will post $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.69. Cheniere Energy Partners reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cheniere Energy Partners.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Cheniere Energy Partners stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.48. 9,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,438. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $49.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.52 and its 200 day moving average is $43.28.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.