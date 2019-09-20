$0.36 EPS Expected for Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Coherus Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Coherus Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.87) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 141.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherus Biosciences will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Coherus Biosciences.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $83.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.05 million.

Several research firms have commented on CHRS. Barclays set a $31.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Coherus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

NASDAQ CHRS traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $21.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,223,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,350. Coherus Biosciences has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $23.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.98.

In related news, Director James Healy sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $4,410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 579,977 shares of company stock valued at $12,842,429. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

