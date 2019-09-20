$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New Jersey Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.31. New Jersey Resources posted earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 187.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow New Jersey Resources.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $434.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.80 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NJR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

In related news, CEO Laurence M. Downes sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,250,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,449,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $619,628,000 after purchasing an additional 180,472 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 3.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 2.3% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 158,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 7.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after buying an additional 8,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NJR traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $44.36. 485,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,398. New Jersey Resources has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.292 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.70%.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

