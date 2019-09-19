Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Shares Down 5.6%

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) shares dropped 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.51, approximately 594,787 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,674,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.

ZYNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity set a $18.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

The firm has a market cap of $282.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 4.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.67.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). As a group, research analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $30,323,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 341.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,311,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,778,000 after buying an additional 1,014,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,700,000 after buying an additional 691,342 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 1,635.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 387,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

