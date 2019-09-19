Zetacoin Market Capitalization Achieves $298,686.00 (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. During the last week, Zetacoin has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. Zetacoin has a total market capitalization of $298,686.00 and approximately $15,140.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zetacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinEgg, Novaexchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zetacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,263.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.09 or 0.03136677 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.79 or 0.00748736 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005313 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00017424 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Zetacoin Profile

ZET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 170,305,969 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Novaexchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zetacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zetacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.