Zecotek Photonics (CVE:ZMS) Trading Down 16.7%

Zecotek Photonics Inc. (CVE:ZMS) fell 16.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 276,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 125% from the average session volume of 122,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55.

Zecotek Photonics Company Profile (CVE:ZMS)

Zecotek Photonics Inc, a photonics technology company, develops various photonics technologies and products for commercial and research applications in medical, bio-science, high-energy physics, pharmaceutical research, material processing, engineering and industrial design, and multi-media markets. The company operates through three divisions: Zecotek Imaging China, Zecotek Optronics Systems, and Zecotek Autotronics.

