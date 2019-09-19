Zebra Capital Management LLC Purchases 213 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,670 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Insight Enterprises makes up approximately 0.6% of Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Insight Enterprises worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 74,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on NSIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.74. 8,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,866. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.77 and a 1 year high of $60.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.32 and a 200 day moving average of $54.55.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.