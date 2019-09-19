Zebra Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.3% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.2% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 2,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

JLL stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.22. 9,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,488. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.14. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 1 year low of $119.79 and a 1 year high of $173.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.75.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.61. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.23 price target on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.91.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.