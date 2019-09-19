Zebra Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Celanese from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Celanese from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Celanese from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

CE stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.76. 41,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $82.91 and a 52 week high of $127.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.03.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 15.52%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

