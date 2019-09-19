Zebra Capital Management LLC Makes New $463,000 Investment in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

CENTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of CENTA traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,880. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Central Garden & Pet Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.92.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $706.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.17 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

