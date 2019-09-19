Zebra Capital Management LLC Has $503,000 Stock Holdings in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,387 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIC were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EGOV. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in NIC by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,387,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,259,000 after purchasing an additional 549,000 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in NIC by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 797,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,231,000 after purchasing an additional 461,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NIC by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 624,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,673,000 after purchasing an additional 284,122 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in NIC during the 1st quarter valued at $4,611,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in NIC during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,995,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGOV stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.82. 101,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,787. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.73. NIC Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $23.45.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.45 million. NIC had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIC Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. NIC’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other NIC news, Director William M. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $209,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIC in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson cut NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

