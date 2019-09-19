Zebra Capital Management LLC Has $391,000 Stock Holdings in WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW)

Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,387 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WOW. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in WideOpenWest in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 24,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 17,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 36,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. 57.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on WideOpenWest in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on WideOpenWest in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.46.

In other news, Director Crestview Partners Iii Gp, L.P acquired 51,481 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $292,926.89. Also, Director Robert D. Perlmutter acquired 2,500 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 83,928 shares of company stock worth $490,462. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WOW traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,045. WideOpenWest Inc has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $12.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.52.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.48 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WideOpenWest Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

