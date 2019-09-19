Zebra Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 693.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STT traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $61.00. The company had a trading volume of 72,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,895. State Street Corp has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $90.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.24.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. State Street had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 12.13%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 price target on shares of State Street and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.95.

In other State Street news, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $1,293,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.85 per share, for a total transaction of $29,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,468.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 11,000 shares of company stock worth $577,375. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

