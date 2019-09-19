Zebra Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 57,932 Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 57,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 4.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 31,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 8.4% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 82,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 324,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LXP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Shares of NYSE:LXP traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.40. The stock had a trading volume of 50,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,647. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $10.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.49.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 84.56% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $80.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 42.71%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

