Zebra Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS)

Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Verso as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verso by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,132,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,680,000 after purchasing an additional 327,462 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Verso by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,810,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,961,000 after purchasing an additional 332,713 shares in the last quarter. SCW Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Verso by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 1,242,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,616,000 after purchasing an additional 55,002 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Verso by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,115,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,053,000 after purchasing an additional 14,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Verso by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 697,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after buying an additional 238,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VRS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.60. 8,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,225. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $399.33 million, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.96. Verso Corp has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $34.60.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.30 million. Verso had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 18.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Verso Corp will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Verso from $26.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.17.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

