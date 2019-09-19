Zebra Capital Management LLC Buys 31,828 Shares of New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM)

Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM) by 106.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,828 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of New Media Investment Group worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of New Media Investment Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,799,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,067,000 after purchasing an additional 156,503 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G increased its position in shares of New Media Investment Group by 39.1% in the second quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 3,536,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,384,000 after purchasing an additional 994,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of New Media Investment Group by 32.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,045,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,307,000 after purchasing an additional 504,176 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of New Media Investment Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,778,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,790,000 after purchasing an additional 35,202 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of New Media Investment Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,486,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,036,000 after purchasing an additional 22,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on New Media Investment Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of NYSE NEWM traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.27. The company had a trading volume of 6,618,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,383. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94. The firm has a market cap of $522.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. New Media Investment Group Inc has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $16.25.

New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $404.39 million for the quarter. New Media Investment Group had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 0.05%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.

In other New Media Investment Group news, CEO Michael Reed acquired 250,000 shares of New Media Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.78 per share, with a total value of $2,195,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,229.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Sheehan acquired 15,000 shares of New Media Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.76 per share, for a total transaction of $131,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,093.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

New Media Investment Group Profile

New Media Investment Group Inc invests in, owns, and operates local media assets in the United States. The company's principal products include 146 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 1.5 million; 323 weekly newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 268,000 and total free circulation of approximately 1.4 million; 132 shoppers with total circulation of approximately 3.1 million; and 581 locally-focused Websites, including Internet and mobile devices with approximately 364 million page views per month.

